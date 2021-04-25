Breath Biopsies Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018 – 2023

Report Highlights

This report assesses the latest developments in breath biopsy research and analysis and explores the novel approaches that companies are adopting to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and CNS diseases.

Report Includes:

– Detailed discussion on breath as a snapshot of an individuals’ health

– Assessment of the role of breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and CNS diseases

– Discussion about proton-transfer-reaction time- of-flight mass spectrometry (PTR-ToF-MS), gas chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometers (GC-TOF-MS) and field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS)

– Coverage of latest developments in breath biopsy research & analysis and strategies adopted by institutes and start-up companies to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development

Summary

In the future, a variety of conditions may be diagnosed with a simple breath test. Researchers are looking beyond blood tests and solid/liquid biopsies to find other sources of information to diagnose disease. Every time an individual breathes, thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile fatty acids (VFAs), the breakdown products of lipids and proteins,1 are released into the breath.

These novel biomarkers are by-products of metabolism, and can provide a snapshot of an individual’s health.

