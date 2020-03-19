BREAST CANCER SCREENING MARKET DEMAND, TRENDS, GROWTH, OUTLOOK AND GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS: HOLOGIC, GE HEALTHCARE, SIEMEN HEALTHINEERS, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, CANON MEDICAL

The Breast Cancer Screening is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 2310 million US$ in 2024, from 1430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. The top players cover Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare and GE Healthcare etc., which are playing important roles in global Breast Cancer Screening market.

At present, global economy is fluctuant, and most countries take measures to stimulate the economy, especially in Rest of Asia, Europe, Australia and the resources providing countries, like Russia, Middle East, Brazil etc. In many fields, China is the largest consumer, but in the past several years, China’s economic growth slows. The China government is reforming the economic structure, to release energy of economy.

USA economy is relatively stable with low-speed-growth, but in future, it also is full of risk. In Southeast Asia, the economy also is fluctuated the economic base is comparatively unsubstantial, due to the exchange fluctuations. In India, although many people look to further increase in India, but the economic aggregate is too low and the infrastructure is behindhand and inefficient. In a long term, India will keep a stable and low growth in economy, due to its economic structure and bureaucratic system.

On the other hand, the political factors, like government succession, security fears, trade dispute, domestic employment, even the regional military crisis, always affect the economic activity, country to country, corporation to country. So it needs us with deep insight, to analyze the prospect avoid risk, to grasp the opportunity and reduce losses.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

• Hologic

• GE Healthcare

• Siemen Healthineers

• Philips Healthcare

• Canon Medical

• Fujifilm

• Metaltronica

• Sino Medical-Device

• …

Breast cancer screening is the medical screening of asymptomatic, apparently healthy women for breast cancer in an attempt to achieve an earlier diagnosis.

A number of screening tests have been employed, including clinical and self-breast exams, mammography, genetic screening, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Mammography Screening

• Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening

• Breast Ultrasound Screening

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Hospital

• Clinic

