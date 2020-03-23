Breast Cancer Drugs Industry Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Clinics) Analysis, Growth, Emerging Trends And Global Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Breast Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The breast cancer drugs market consists of sales of breast cancer drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapy for treating breast cancer.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer drugs industry. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and affects around 2.1 million women each year. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, an estimated 627,000 women died from breast cancer, accounting for 15% of all cancer related deaths among women. The factors responsible for breast cancer include heredity, age, lifestyle of a peson and is more common in developed countries. As the number of people diagnosed with breast cancer rises, the demand for breast cancer drugs increases, thereby driving market growth.

Breast Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Breast Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Type:

HER2 Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Anti-metabolites

Aromatase Inhibitors

Hormonal Receptor

Breast Cancer Drugs Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Breast Cancer Drugs Market are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

North America was the largest region in the breast cancer drugs market in 2018, with about 43% share in the market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The breast cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

