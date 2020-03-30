Breakfast Food Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Breakfast Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Breakfast food refers to the food products that are consumed in the morning as the first meal of the day. These foods usually include eggs, porridge, waffles, pancakes, cereals, oats, snack bars, ready-to-eat meals and beverages. Breakfast foods consist of high fibers, proteins, carbohydrates and several other essential nutrients aimed at activating the metabolism and maintaining energy levels throughout the day.

The associated health benefits of breakfast food products, along with rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe, are among the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the easy availability of ready-to-eat breakfast meals with high nutritional value, which are also easy to cook and consume, are gaining immense preference among consumers, especially the working and youth populations. The launch of organic, gluten-free and vegan breakfast food variants is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as attractive and convenient product packaging and rising disposable incomes of consumers, are also projected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Source:

Wheat

Rice

Oat

Corn

Barley

Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

Boxes

Pouches

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Britannia Inc., Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Healthy Choice, Kellogg’s, Kraft Heinz, McVitie’s, Nestle, Starbucks, Unilever Ltd., etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.