Brass Bars Industry 2020-Market Size, Analysis, Top Key Manufacturers, Trends, Demand Outlook and 2025 Forecasts Research Report

Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Brass Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Wieland

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ordinary Brass Bars

Neutral Brass Bars

High Precision Brass Bars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

