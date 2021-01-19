Brake Pads Market Research Report with Revenue, Gross Margin, Share and Future Prospects till 2026 | BOSCH, Federal Mogul, TRW

“

Brake Pads Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Brake Pads market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Brake Pads Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Brake Pads market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Brake Pads Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Brake Pads market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Brake Pads industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( BOSCH, Federal Mogul, TRW, Nisshinbo Group Company, Akebono, MAT Holdings, Delphi Automotive, ITT Corporation, Sangsin Brake, Sumitomo, Hitachi Chemical, ATE, BREMBO, ADVICS, Acdelco, Brake Parts Inc, ICER, Fras-le, EBC Brakes, ABS Friction, Shandong Gold Phoenix, Shangdong xinyi, SAL-FER, Hunan BoYun, Double Link ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

According to this study, The global Brake Pads market is valued at 10.34 Billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 11.61 Billion USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.42% between 2017 and 2026.

As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The key manufacturers mainly distribute in USA, Europe and Japan regions, where the automobile industry is quite developed. And the manufacturers’ bases are located all over the world. Some key manufactures have their own brake pads brands, and manufactures brake pads products for the auto maker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company, and Akebono etc.

The global Brake Pads market was 10500 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 11600 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Brake Pads market:

BOSCH, Federal Mogul, TRW, Nisshinbo Group Company, Akebono, MAT Holdings, Delphi Automotive, ITT Corporation, Sangsin Brake, Sumitomo, Hitachi Chemical, ATE, BREMBO, ADVICS, Acdelco, Brake Parts Inc, ICER, Fras-le, EBC Brakes, ABS Friction, Shandong Gold Phoenix, Shangdong xinyi, SAL-FER, Hunan BoYun, Double Link

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

Brake Pads Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Brake Pads markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Brake Pads market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Brake Pads market.

