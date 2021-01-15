Brake Disc Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application | Brembo, Winhere, Aisin Seiki

“

Brake Disc Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Brake Disc market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Brake Disc Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Brake Disc market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Brake Disc Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Brembo, Winhere, Aisin Seiki, Kiriu, Bocsh, ZF TRW, Continental, TEXTAR, Accuride Gunite, Lpr Break, AC delco, EBC Brakes, Remsa .

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1506650/global-brake-disc-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Summary

Brake Disc is the component of a disc brake against which the brake pads are applied. The material is typically grey iron, a form of cast iron. The design of the disc varies somewhat. Some are simply solid, but others are hollowed out with fins or vanes joining together the disc’s two contact surfaces (usually included as part of a casting process). The weight and power of the vehicle determines the need for ventilated discs. The “”ventilated”” disc design helps to dissipate the generated heat and is commonly used on the more-heavily-loaded front discs.

The global Brake Disc market is valued at 5027 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9660 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2026. The global Brake Disc market is valued at 422 M units in 2017 and will reach 923 M units by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2026.

The global Brake Disc market was 5440 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 9660 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Brake Disc Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Brake Disc market:

Brembo, Winhere, Aisin Seiki, Kiriu, Bocsh, ZF TRW, Continental, TEXTAR, Accuride Gunite, Lpr Break, AC delco, EBC Brakes, Remsa

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Brake Disc industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Brake Disc industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Brake Disc industry.

– Different types and applications of Brake Disc industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Brake Disc industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Brake Disc industry.

– SWOT analysis of Brake Disc industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Brake Disc industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cast Iron

CMC

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycles and Scooters

Others

Brake Disc Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Brake Disc markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Brake Disc market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Brake Disc market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1506650/global-brake-disc-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Brake Disc Market Overview

1.1 Brake Disc Product Overview

1.2 Brake Disc Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cast Iron

1.2.2 CMC

1.3 Global Brake Disc Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Brake Disc Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Brake Disc Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Brake Disc Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Brake Disc Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Brake Disc Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Brake Disc Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Brake Disc Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Brake Disc Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Brake Disc Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Brake Disc Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Brake Disc Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Brake Disc Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Brake Disc Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Brembo

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Brembo Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Winhere

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Winhere Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Aisin Seiki

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Aisin Seiki Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Kiriu

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Kiriu Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Bocsh

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Bocsh Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 ZF TRW

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 ZF TRW Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Continental

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Continental Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 TEXTAR

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 TEXTAR Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Accuride Gunite

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Accuride Gunite Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Lpr Break

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Brake Disc Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Lpr Break Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 AC delco

3.12 EBC Brakes

3.13 Remsa

4 Brake Disc Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Brake Disc Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Brake Disc Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Brake Disc Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Brake Disc Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Brake Disc Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Brake Disc Application/End Users

5.1 Brake Disc Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Car

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.1.3 Motorcycles and Scooters

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Brake Disc Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Brake Disc Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Brake Disc Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Brake Disc Market Forecast

6.1 Global Brake Disc Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Brake Disc Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Brake Disc Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Brake Disc Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Brake Disc Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Brake Disc Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Brake Disc Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Brake Disc Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Brake Disc Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Brake Disc Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Brake Disc Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Cast Iron Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 CMC Gowth Forecast

6.4 Brake Disc Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Brake Disc Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Brake Disc Forecast in Passenger Car

6.4.3 Global Brake Disc Forecast in Commercial Vehicle

7 Brake Disc Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Brake Disc Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Brake Disc Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1506650/global-brake-disc-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”