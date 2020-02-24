BPO Business Analytics Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact , IBM, TCS, HP , Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro , EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies heRFM derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. The RFM organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities
The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.
BPO Business Analytics Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, BPO Business Analytics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):
- Accenture
- Cognizant
- Genpact
- IBM
- TCS
- HP
- Tech Mahindra
- Capgemini
- Wipro
- EXL
- NTT DATA(Dell)
- WNS Global
- Minacs
- Infosys
- Mu Sigma
- Aegis
The BFSI end user segment led the market during 2015, accounting for a market share of more than 23.97%. BFSI organizations worldwide are reaping benefits of business analytics to enhance business productivity and gain competitive advantage. The generation of large volumes of transactional data in this segment is driving the demand for business analytics. Moreover, the growing need to comply with regulatory norms and make them more transparent has propelled the demand for analytics in the BFSI sector
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- HR
- Procurement
- F&A
- Customer Care
- Logistics
- Sales & Marketing
- Training
- Product Engineering
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Telecom
- Others
This report focuses on the BPO Business Analytics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Major Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Competitions by Players
3 Competitions by Types
4 Competitions by Applications
5 Production Market Analysis by Regions
6 Market Analysis by Region
7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis
8 Players Profiles and Sales Data
9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis
10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
Influence of the BPO Business Analytics market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the BPO Business Analytics market.
– BPO Business Analytics market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the BPO Business Analytics market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of BPO Business Analytics market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of BPO Business Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the BPO Business Analytics market.
