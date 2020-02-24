BPO Business Analytics Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact , IBM, TCS, HP , Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro , EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies heRFM derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. The RFM organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities

The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.