BPO Business Analytics Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

Over the next five years, BPO Business Analytics is forecast to grow 14.3% CAGR in revenue, reaching US $ 36,900 million by 2023, up from US $ 16,500 million in 2017.

The BFSI end-user segment dominated the market in 2015, representing a market share of more than 23.97%. BFSI organizations around the world are leveraging the benefits of business analytics to improve business productivity and gain competitive advantage. The generation of large volumes of transactional data in this segment stimulates the demand for business analyzes. In addition, the growing need to comply with regulatory standards and make them more transparent has propelled the demand for analyzes in the BFSI sector.

Decision makers around the world are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers and increase their market share, which promotes long-term profitability. Business analysis is used for strategic decision making, allowing organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational costs and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the business. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high in sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Companies in these sectors must comply with regulatory standards such as Basel III and Solvency II.Outsourcing business analysis helps companies meet these compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM and SFA by companies and the industrial revolution of the Internet have led to the generation of large volumes of data. In addition, with the increasing adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also increased with an increased need to understand the data. Data analysis tools and technologies help get powerful information and use big data efficiently. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on information that can be used for their business activities.

The global BPO business analysis industry is highly fragmented, with suppliers to the industry primarily in India and the United States. The market is extremely competitive, with suppliers competing to gain greater market share. Market players are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They also focus on differentiation by offering mobile business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leader in the global BPO business analysis market with a market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of turnover.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the BPO Business Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher takes into account the value generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

HOUR

Supply

Service client

Logistics

Sales and Marketing

Formation

Product engineering

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Fabrication

Health care

Retail

Telecom

Other

The report also presents the landscape of market competition and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main market players. The main actors addressed in this report:

Accenture

Competent

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA (Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Take Sigma

Aegis

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the size of the global BPO Business Analytics market by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023.

Understand the BPO Business Analytics market structure by identifying its different sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in BPO Business Analytics, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

Analyze the BPO Business Analytics with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the total market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the BPO Business Analytics submarkets, relative to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

