BOX IPC Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

Advantech, Rockwell Automation, Kontron, Beckhoff, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Omron, Contec, B&R, Mitsubishi Electric, KEB Automation, General Electric, EVOC, AAEON, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the BOX IPC market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 617.2 million by 2025, from $ 490.5 million in 2019.

Industrial computers are especially designed to withstand harsh environments (extremes of temperature, dust, humidity, vibration, power surges). BOX IPCs is one kind of industrial PC.

Industrial Box PCs are now replacing PLCs for controlling and regulating of applications, such as material handling, packaging, and assembly.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Rail transit construction, industrial automation, intelligent service, Electric power and energy and others.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Standalone Industrial Box PC

Embedded Industrial Box PC

Rail transit construction

Industrial automation

Intelligent service

Electric power and energy

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

-Detailed overview of BOX IPC Market

-Changing BOX IPC market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected BOX IPC market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of BOX IPC Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

