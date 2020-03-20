Bowling Equipment Market: Latest Trade Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects By 2026

Bowling Equipment Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Bowling Equipment Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite, Murrey International, QubicaAMF, US Bowling )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Bowling Equipment market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisBowling Equipment, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Bowling Equipment Market: Bowling ball is a sporting equipment used in the bowling sport to hit bowling pins. Coverstock and weight block are the two main parts of a bowling ball. Coverstock, which is the outer shell of the ball, is considered the most influential part of the ball, as it gets in contact with the lane surface. On the other hand, weight block is the core part of the bowling ball that determines how the ball will perform in terms of acceleration, rotation and curvature. Raw materials used to manufacture bowling balls are polyester, urethane, and reactive resin. The history of bowling balls dates to the ancient Egyptian protodynastic period in 3200 BC, where husk of grains, covered in leather and bound with strings, were used as bowling balls.

One driver in the market is the growing millennial population. People who are born between 1980 and 2000 are called millennials. Millennials make up a large part of the population and have high earnings although most of them are in their twenties. Millennials have become a major target for a wide range of businesses recently, and the bowling industry is no exception. Millennials are more concerned about their health and fitness than Generation X (born between the 1960s and 1980s) and baby boomers (born between the 1940s and 1960s). In the US, around 60% of the millennials engage in fitness sports such as running and bowling. They consume less alcohol and participate in activities that promote fitness and health. They look for trendy activities that endorse health and fitness as well as provide an environment for socializing with friends. They enjoy connecting with others and socializing. Thus, they look for activities that provide ample scope for socializing and are popular.

The Americas led the global bowling equipment market during 2016 and will continue to lead the market over the next four years. The popularity of bowling in the region is increasing due to factors like keen interest among women and millennials.

The global Bowling Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bowling Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Bowling Equipment in each type, can be classified into:

Bowling Balls

Bowling Pins

Bowling Accessories



Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Bowling Equipment in each application, can be classified into:

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Bowling Equipment Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

