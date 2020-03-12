Bottled Water Processing Market to Set Phenomenal Growth (CAGR of 7%) | Alfa Laval, 3M Company, Nestle, Pepsico

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “Bottled Water Processing Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global bottled water processing market was valued at USD 2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4 Billion by 2025, at a growth rate of 7% in 2019-2025.

Scarcity of water and contamination of natural water bodies is forcing consumers to turn to bottled water whose processing involves usage of advance technologies in order to purify the contaminated water. The technology and equipment used in the bottled water processing play a key role in the growth of the market. Plastic is more popularly used for packaging of the processed water as its light in weight and durable. Manufacturers also used packaging material, which are use renewable resources for production. Increasing investments by major global players in this market is another factor driving the bottled water processing market growth. Growth in retail industry is also largely contributing to the growth of bottled water processing market worldwide.

The bottled water processing market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, equipment, and region. Based on product type, the global bottled water processing market is divided into still water and sparkling water. Various technologies analyzed in the bottled water processing market are filtration, packaging, disinfection, and ion exchange. Blow moulders, shrink wrappers, filters, bottle washers, and others are some of the equipments studied in the global bottled water processing market. The bottled water processing market has analyzed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Alfa Laval, 3M Company, Nestlé, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, Danone, Suez, Dowdupont, GEA, Tata Global Beverages, and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of bottled water processing market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of bottled water processing market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of bottled water processing market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the bottled water processing market space.

The report segments the global bottled water processing market as follows:

Bottled Water Processing Market, Technology Segment Analysis

Filtration

Packaging

Disinfection

Ion Exchange

Bottled Water Processing Market, Product Type Segment Analysis

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Bottled Water Processing Market, Equipment Segment Analysis

Blow Moulders

Shrink Wrappers

Filters

Bottle Washers

Others

Bottled Water Processing Market, Region Segment Analysis