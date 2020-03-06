Bottled Water Packaging Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Forecast 2020-2023

The Global Bottled Water Packaging Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Bottled Water Packaging Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2023 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The bottled water packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report considers various materials used for bottle packaging and the type of packaging solutions. The regions examined in the report include North America, Europe, and others. The study also identifies, how raising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming safe water is affecting the market.

Report Coverage

Awareness About the Benefits of Consuming Safe Water Driving the Market

Bottled water is considered as a safer option over tap water. Growth in waterborne diseases specifically, in rural areas are contributing towards increasing demand for bottled water packaging. Moreover, to avoid ill-health conditions, regions having unpotable water supply are shifting toward canned water bottle supply. Presently, with more than 700 million people across 43 countries suffering from water scarcity and the sustained rise in wastewater generation, the demand for safe water has surged. Also, growth in the consumption of clean packaged drinking water, due to increased health consciousness in the majorly populated countries is further expected to drive the demand.

Plastic Packaging to Dominate the Market

Plastic packaging has become ubiquitous across the globe owing to its significant features over other forms of packaging. With its ability to meet diverse packaging needs, from electronic components to shelf-able packaging for food and beverages. Consumer preference for plastic packaging in the bottled water industry has been observed over other products, as plastic packages are lightweight and easier to handle. Also, the key manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, as the cost of production is significantly lower. In addition, technological advancements have led to the advent of eco-friendly and bio-degradable plastics. Furthermore, a significant amount of plastic products are being recycled and reused in the recent years, making plastic a sustainable option.

Key Developments in the Market

-May 2017: Icelandic Glacial launched its premium sparkling water in PET bottles, resembling its glass packaging counterpart. Through this launch, the company aims to capture on-the-go usage occasions and further aims to tap the fast-growing premium PET bottle market.

-March 2017: Danone and Nestl Waters joined forces with Origin Materials, a startup based in Sacramento, California, to form the NaturALL Bottle Alliance. The three partners aim to develop and launch at commercial scale a PET plastic bottle made from a bio-based material, which is 100% sustainable.

-March 2017: Highland Spring announced a packaging refresh ahead of what the company expects to be a busy summer.

