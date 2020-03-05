Bottled Drinking Water Market Size, Industry Growth Status and Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 – 2026 | Roxane, Pepsico, Gerolsteiner

“

Bottled Drinking Water Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Bottled Drinking Water market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bottled Drinking Water Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bottled Drinking Water market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Bottled Drinking Water Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Roxane, Pepsico, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, VOSS, Hildon, Icelandic Glacial, Penta, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Suntory, AJE Group, Ty Nant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Cestbon, Evergrand Spring, 5100 Tibet Spring, Ganten, Blue Sword, Kunlun Mountain, Quanyangquan, Laoshan Water, Dinghu Spring, Watsons .

Grab Sample Report + All Related Tables & Charts of Global Market Study Now @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1545691/global-bottled-drinking-water-market

Scope of Report:

The Bottled Drinking Water market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Bottled Drinking Water industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Bottled Drinking Water market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

The qualitative research report on ‘Bottled Drinking Water market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Bottled Drinking Water market:

Key players:

Roxane, Pepsico, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, VOSS, Hildon, Icelandic Glacial, Penta, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Suntory, AJE Group, Ty Nant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Cestbon, Evergrand Spring, 5100 Tibet Spring, Ganten, Blue Sword, Kunlun Mountain, Quanyangquan, Laoshan Water, Dinghu Spring, Watsons

By the product type:

By the end users/application:

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1545691/global-bottled-drinking-water-market

Table of Contents

1 Bottled Drinking Water Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bottled Drinking Water

1.2 Bottled Drinking Water Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Spring Water

1.2.3 Mineral Water

1.2.4 Purified Water

1.2.5 Snow-Ice-Melting Water

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Bottled Drinking Water Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bottled Drinking Water Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 School

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bottled Drinking Water Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bottled Drinking Water Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bottled Drinking Water Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bottled Drinking Water Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bottled Drinking Water Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Bottled Drinking Water Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Bottled Drinking Water Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Bottled Drinking Water Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bottled Drinking Water Business

6.1 Roxane

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Roxane Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Roxane Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Roxane Products Offered

6.1.5 Roxane Recent Development

6.2 Pepsico

6.2.1 Pepsico Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Pepsico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Pepsico Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Pepsico Products Offered

6.2.5 Pepsico Recent Development

6.3 Gerolsteiner

6.3.1 Gerolsteiner Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Gerolsteiner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Gerolsteiner Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Gerolsteiner Products Offered

6.3.5 Gerolsteiner Recent Development

6.4 Ferrarelle

6.4.1 Ferrarelle Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Ferrarelle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Ferrarelle Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ferrarelle Products Offered

6.4.5 Ferrarelle Recent Development

6.5 VOSS

6.5.1 VOSS Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 VOSS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 VOSS Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 VOSS Products Offered

6.5.5 VOSS Recent Development

6.6 Hildon

6.6.1 Hildon Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Hildon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hildon Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Hildon Products Offered

6.6.5 Hildon Recent Development

6.7 Icelandic Glacial

6.6.1 Icelandic Glacial Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Icelandic Glacial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Icelandic Glacial Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Icelandic Glacial Products Offered

6.7.5 Icelandic Glacial Recent Development

6.8 Penta

6.8.1 Penta Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Penta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Penta Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Penta Products Offered

6.8.5 Penta Recent Development

6.9 Mountain Valley Spring Water

6.9.1 Mountain Valley Spring Water Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Mountain Valley Spring Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Mountain Valley Spring Water Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Mountain Valley Spring Water Products Offered

6.9.5 Mountain Valley Spring Water Recent Development

6.10 Suntory

6.10.1 Suntory Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Suntory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Suntory Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Suntory Products Offered

6.10.5 Suntory Recent Development

6.11 AJE Group

6.11.1 AJE Group Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 AJE Group Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 AJE Group Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 AJE Group Products Offered

6.11.5 AJE Group Recent Development

6.12 Ty Nant

6.12.1 Ty Nant Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Ty Nant Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Ty Nant Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Ty Nant Products Offered

6.12.5 Ty Nant Recent Development

6.13 Master Kong

6.13.1 Master Kong Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Master Kong Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Master Kong Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Master Kong Products Offered

6.13.5 Master Kong Recent Development

6.14 Nongfu Spring

6.14.1 Nongfu Spring Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Nongfu Spring Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Nongfu Spring Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Nongfu Spring Products Offered

6.14.5 Nongfu Spring Recent Development

6.15 Wahaha

6.15.1 Wahaha Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Wahaha Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Wahaha Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Wahaha Products Offered

6.15.5 Wahaha Recent Development

6.16 Cestbon

6.16.1 Cestbon Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Cestbon Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Cestbon Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Cestbon Products Offered

6.16.5 Cestbon Recent Development

6.17 Evergrand Spring

6.17.1 Evergrand Spring Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Evergrand Spring Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Evergrand Spring Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Evergrand Spring Products Offered

6.17.5 Evergrand Spring Recent Development

6.18 5100 Tibet Spring

6.18.1 5100 Tibet Spring Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 5100 Tibet Spring Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 5100 Tibet Spring Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 5100 Tibet Spring Products Offered

6.18.5 5100 Tibet Spring Recent Development

6.19 Ganten

6.19.1 Ganten Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Ganten Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Ganten Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Ganten Products Offered

6.19.5 Ganten Recent Development

6.20 Blue Sword

6.20.1 Blue Sword Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Blue Sword Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Blue Sword Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Blue Sword Products Offered

6.20.5 Blue Sword Recent Development

6.21 Kunlun Mountain

6.21.1 Kunlun Mountain Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Kunlun Mountain Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Kunlun Mountain Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Kunlun Mountain Products Offered

6.21.5 Kunlun Mountain Recent Development

6.22 Quanyangquan

6.22.1 Quanyangquan Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Quanyangquan Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Quanyangquan Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Quanyangquan Products Offered

6.22.5 Quanyangquan Recent Development

6.23 Laoshan Water

6.23.1 Laoshan Water Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Laoshan Water Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Laoshan Water Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Laoshan Water Products Offered

6.23.5 Laoshan Water Recent Development

6.24 Dinghu Spring

6.24.1 Dinghu Spring Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 Dinghu Spring Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Dinghu Spring Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Dinghu Spring Products Offered

6.24.5 Dinghu Spring Recent Development

6.25 Watsons

6.25.1 Watsons Bottled Drinking Water Production Sites and Area Served

6.25.2 Watsons Bottled Drinking Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Watsons Bottled Drinking Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Watsons Products Offered

6.25.5 Watsons Recent Development

7 Bottled Drinking Water Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bottled Drinking Water Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bottled Drinking Water

7.4 Bottled Drinking Water Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bottled Drinking Water Distributors List

8.3 Bottled Drinking Water Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bottled Drinking Water by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bottled Drinking Water by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Bottled Drinking Water Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bottled Drinking Water by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bottled Drinking Water by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Bottled Drinking Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bottled Drinking Water by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bottled Drinking Water by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Bottled Drinking Water Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1545691/global-bottled-drinking-water-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”