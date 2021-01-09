Boston Scientific’s Endoscopy Products Featured in Clinical Studies at DDW 2010

“The sustainable number of studies at DDW assess the worth of Boston Scientific technologies highlights our commitment to move along with the field of endoscopy for diseases all over the GI tract,” said Michael Phalen, Senior Vice President, and President of Boston Scientific’s Endoscopy Division. “Boston Scientific is committed to evolving new innovations that help physicians to enhance the quality of life for worldwide patients.” (Source)

Global Endoscopic Lithotripsy Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including: Boston Scientific, Siemens Medical, Olympus, EMS Electro Medical Systems, Richard-Wolf, Dornier MedTech, Allengers Medical Systems, Cook Medical, Karl Storz, DirexGroup(Inquire more)

Market Overview:

Endoscopic lithotripsy refers to the visualization of a calculus in the urinary tract and the simultaneous application of energy to fragment the stone or stones into either extractable or passable pieces.

Lithotripsy is a technique of breaking the process of urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is the process stones formation in the kidney, bladder, and/or urethra. It can be mostly observed that the kidney stones cause blood in the urine and discomfort in the abdomen and flank, or in the groin that is the area between the abdomen and the upper thigh on either side of the body. The people suffer from kidney stones that occur in 1 in 20 people at some point of time. Lithotripsy procedure also uses shock wave to break up stones in the internal organ like kidney, bladder, or ureter. Subsequently in this procedure, the tiny pieces of stones pass out of the body with the help of urine.

The growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts by Type: Rigid Endoscopic Lithotripsy, Flexible Endoscopic Lithotripsy and by Applications: Hospitals, Clinics, Others in terms of volume and value. With tables and figures helping analyze the market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. (Browse more)

