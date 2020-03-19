BOOSTER COMPRESSOR MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $3.35 BILLION BY 2026 – KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, INGERSOLL RAND, IDEX CORPORATION, HITACHI, HASKEL, GARDNER DENVER, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN, BHGE, BAUER KOMPRESSOREN

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Booster Compressor Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Booster Compressor market is accounted for $1.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Industrialization in rising economies is likely to drive demand for booster compressor and growing investments in the oil & gas industries are some of the factors triggering the growth of the market. However, accessibility of alternative tools and adherence to strict quality standards are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Booster Compressor delivers high-pressure air, saving about 35% power, compared to conventional high-pressure compressors. These are on perfect choice for Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottling applications whereas high pressure compressed air is required. It provides a way to boost to the pressure of air within the system without the need for purchasing expensive new equipment.

Depending on the end users, the oil & gas segment is top growing, during the forecast period due to rising investments in the upstream market. In addition, it is used in different applications in the upstream market such as nitrogen production, hydrocarbon blanketing and air separation. As a result, these investments in the upstream activity create the necessity for booster compressors.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for booster compressors during the projected period due to high demand for oil & gas and due to the quick development in manufacturing industries. The major economies in this region such as China, India and Australia are investing greatly in oil & gas, mainly to decrease their imports.

Some of the key players profiled in the Booster Compressor market include Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll Rand, Idex Corporation, Hitachi, Haskel, Gardner Denver, Boge Kompressoren, BHGE, Bauer Kompressoren, Atlas Copco, SAUER Compressor and Maximator.

