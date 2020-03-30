Bone Graft Harvester Market Size, Growth Status, Future Forecast to 2027 By Key Players ARTHREX, ACUMED, GLOBUS MEDICAL, ZIMMER BIOMET, PARAGON, PARADIGM BIODEVICES, ANTHOGYR SAS, AVITUS ORTHOPAEDICS, TITAN INSTRUMENTS, IN2BONES

Bone graft harvest systems are the minimally invasive option for harvesting autogenous bone from the iliac crest. The harvested cores can be used for general bone grafting or to fill interbody fusion devices.

The Bone graft harvester market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. Increasing bone fractures due to growing accidents and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the market revenue.

The global bone graft harvester market is segmented on the basis of type, application. Based on type, the market is segmented as cancellous bone harvesting, and marrow harvesting. Based on application, market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bone graft harvester market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bone graft harvester market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bone graft harvester market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Bone graft harvester market in these regions

