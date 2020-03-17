Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Revenue 2019, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Bone Graft and Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 2.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during the next five year.

Bone grafts and substitutes are implantable materials that are used in bone grafting, a surgical procedure performed for treating bone defects. These materials mostly include bones from the patient’s body, cadaver, animals, or from a different person. Bone grafts and substitutes help in new bone formation, bone healing, and osseous reconstruction. Besides this, they also ensure faster and efficient wound healing, along with providing structural stability. Owing to these benefits, bone grafts and substitutes find applications in sports, oncological, spinal, dental and facial surgeries, and other complex fracture treatments.

One of the major factors driving the global bone graft and substitutes market is the rapid technological advancements leading to the development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts across the globe. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of orthopedic issues such as osteoarthritis, is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, in the emerging markets, the growing adoption of bone grafting is being stimulated by the rising patient awareness about its benefits, along with the minimal health risks involved in these procedures. Furthermore, the developing healthcare infrastructure in these regions, along with the rising disposable incomes of consumers, is also propelling the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

1. Allografts

(a) Machined Allografts

(b) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBMs)

2. Bone Graft Substitutes

(a) Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMPs)

(b) Synthetic Bone Grafts

3. Cell-based Matrices

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Spinal Fusion

2. Trauma

3. Joint Reconstruction

4. Foot and Ankle

5. Dental Bone Grafting

6. Craniomaxillofacial

7. Others

Breakup by End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Surgical Centres

3. Clinics

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global bone graft and substitutes market. Some of the major players in the market are Zimmer Biomet Dental, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Technology, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Arthrex Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Baxter International Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Bacterin International Holdings, SeaSpine, LifeNet Health, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

