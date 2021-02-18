Bone Cement Market Size will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future 2020: Forecast 2025

Bone Cement Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Bone Cement report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a medical condition, characterized by low bone density along with deterioration of bone tissue. Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures. On an average, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures worldwide, i.e. an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. Osteoporosis is said to be a global problem being experienced by around 10 million adults. The cases of osteoporosis has been increasing rapidly in the young as well as the aged population. The ratio between male and female is 1:4. According to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. Thus, this is a rising factor for the growth of market.

Research and Development Activities for Product Innovation

Bone Cement is being used for in arthroplasty procedures for over four decades for the purpose of total joint replacement prosthesis to periprosthetic bone. Injectable form of bone cement is being used for various applications in vertebroplasty. However, factors such as porosity, viscosity, radiopacifiers, sterilization, biocompatibility and presence of antibiotic additives and mixing methods are known to affect the clinical performance of bone cements. Adverse effects of bone cement such as, cardiopulmonary complications, hypersensitivity to components such as benzoyl peroxide and presence of methylmethacrylate prove to be a major drawback to the use of bone cements. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global bone cement industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below;

2018: In January, 2018, Heraeus Medical made bone cement direct available in the United States. This move provides an opportunity for the surgeons in US to offer better service to the patients.

2018: In February, 2018, Heraeus Medical introduced innovations to its existing PALACOS product portfolio. The innovation includes, medium viscosity bone cement PALACOS MV variations, along with two mixing systems, PALAMIX and PALABOWL. The enhancement of product has helped the company to strengthen its product offering.

Key Competitors In Market are

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

DJO Global

Arthrex, Inc.

Tecres

Heraeus Holding,

Teknimed

Osteopoeriss LLC.

Market segmentation:

Bone Cement Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC), and Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)); Application (Vertebroplasty, Arthroplasty, and Kyphoplasty); and End User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

