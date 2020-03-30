Bone Cement Market CAGR Stats & Growth Forecast till 2020-2027: Tecres SpA, Heraeus Holding, and Teknimed, OsteoRemedies

The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

The key players operating in the bone cement market worldwide include DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres SpA, Heraeus Holding, and Teknimed, OsteoRemedies, LLC among others.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition, characterized by low bone density along with deterioration of bone tissue. Osteoporosis increases the risk of fractures. On an average, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures worldwide, i.e. an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. Osteoporosis is said to be a global problem being experienced by around 10 million adults. The cases of osteoporosis has been increasing rapidly in the young as well as the aged population. The ratio between male and female is 1:4. According to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. Thus, this is a rising factor for the growth of market.

The bone cement market by application was segmented into broplasty, arthroplasty, and kyphoplasty. The arthroplasty segment held the largest share of the market, by applicatin. The arthoplasty is likely to dominate in the forecast period owing to the increasing numbers of the procedures among which procedures for hip and knees are performed majorly.

The bone cement market by end user is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to drive market due to the advanced treatments offered by the hospitals and clinics are the first aid providers to the patients.

