Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2025

The global Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

has been segmented into:

 
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Types:
  • Motion Sensors
  • Pressure Sensors
  • Temperature Sensors
  • Position Sensors
  • Inertial Sensors
  • Medical Based Sensors
  • Image Sensors
  • Others
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Care Setting
  • Hospital
  • Home
  • Outpatient Clinic
  • Long-Term Care Facility
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Patient Demographic
  • Infant
    • 0 – 24 months
  • Child
    • 2 – 16 years
  • Adult
    • 17 – 69 years
  • Elderly
    • 70 and above
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Application
  • Fitness and Wellness
    • Smart Clothing and Smart Sports Glasses
    • Activity Monitors
    • Sleep Sensors
  • Infotainment
    • Smart Watches
    • Augmented Reality Head-Sets
    • Smart Glasses
  • Healthcare and Medical
    • Continuous Glucose Monitor
    • Drug Delivery
    • Monitors
    • Wearable Patches
    • Temperature
    • BP
    • SPO2
  • Clinical Setting
    • PACU
    • ED
    • Inpatient
    • Ambulatory/Surgical
    • Dialysis
    • LTC
  • Industrial and Military
    • Hand Worn Terminals
    • Augmented Reality Headsets
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by End Use
  • Manufacturing 
  • Retail
  • Trade and transportation
  • Government and public utilities
  • Healthcare
  • Media and entertainment
  • Banking and financial services
  • Telecommunication
  • Information technology
  • Others
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:
  • North America (the United States, Canada, Others)
  • Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Others)
  • Rest of the World (UAE, Brazil, Others)

