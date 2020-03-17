Body Worn Antenna Market Analysis 2027 | Alaris Antennas, Antenna Products Corporation, BAE Systems, Cobham, Hascall-Denk

The body-worn antenna assists soldiers during warfare by maintaining ideal tuning and efficiency. These are used primarily for security and defense applications. The defense industry is witnessing robust growth on account of increasing investments, which is further expected to drive the market growth in the future. Major market players are working towards developing new designs for improved flexibility and performance.

The global body worn antenna market is foreseen to grow over the period owing to driving factors such as high demand for ground defense systems coupled with increasing adoption of the radar systems. Moreover, increasing government expenditure for defense systems is further expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, newer developments in terms of size reduction and improved flexibility are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the key players operating in the body worn antenna market.

Key players profiled in the report include Alaris Antennas, Antenna Products Corporation, BAE Systems, Cobham plc, Hascall-Denke, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Panorama Antennas Ltd, Rohde & Schwarz, Southwest Antennas, Inc., Thales Group

The “Global Body Worn Antenna Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of body worn antenna market with detailed market segmentation by type, frequency band, application, end user, and geography. The global body worn antenna market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading body worn antenna market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global body worn antenna market is segmented on the basis of type, frequency band, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as Monopole Antenna, Dipole Antenna, and Others. By frequency band, the market is segmented as high frequency (HF), very high frequency (VHF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF). On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as communication, surveillance, SATCOM, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military and law enforcement.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FREQUENCY BAND

9. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

11. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. BODY WORN ANTENNA MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ALARIS ANTENNAS

13.2. ANTENNA PRODUCTS CORPORATION

13.3. BAE SYSTEMS

13.4. COBHAM PLC

13.5. HASCALL-DENKE

13.6. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

13.7. PANORAMA ANTENNAS LTD

13.8. ROHDE AND SCHWARZ

13.9. SOUTHWEST ANTENNAS, INC.

13.10. THALES GROUP

14. APPENDIX

