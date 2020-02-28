Body Scrub Market 2020 Global Overview, Growth, Trends, Top Players, Investment Analysis and Future Outlook

Market Overview

The global body scrub market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period.

– A body scrub or a body exfoliant, body gloss or body polish is a skin-care product whose foremost function is to remove dead skin cells through exfoliation as well as cleanse the skin and increase the body’s blood circulation.

– The manufacturers of the scrub market do not always make use of natural ingredients and their formulations might have chemical compounds in them. At times, certain chemicals are too harsh for a particular skin type and the consumer might face complications. Thus, this constraint is likely to hamper the growth of chemical-based scrubs in the coming time.

– To tackle the adverse scenarios, the manufacturers are focusing on developing remedies with more natural, herbal, and organic ingredients. Moreover, the grain size of powder scrubs is being kept in mind so that intense scrubbing may not lead to redness and rashes.

Scope of the Report

The Global Body Scrub market has been segmented by product type into herbal, organic, and chemical-based scrubs. By form, the body scrubs have been widely classified into powders, gel or liquids, and cream-based scrubs. Further, according to the skin type, they are differentiated into the ones made specifically for sensitive, normal, dry and oily skin. The body scrub market is segmented by the distribution through hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. Lastly, the body scrub market is also segmented by Geography.

Key Market Trends

Paraben Free Skin Care Products are Gaining Potential Market

The growing awareness towards a perfect body appearance has changed the mindset of the people. With the popularization of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are no more regarded to be safe for use. Just 35% of beauty products contain parabens, down nearly 7 points over the last two years. Though many skin-care markets still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and many other undesirable ingredients, the shift to paraben-free is highly noticeable. Over the last two years, facial cosmetics have gone from just 43% paraben-free to 54% and the figures are expected to decline further in the upcoming future.

Online Retail Stores are Promoting the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific market is heavily inclined towards the use of skincare products, including the frequent use of scrubs, because of the highly sensitive skin. Based on research, it has been concluded that Asia-Pacific accounts for 37% of the population browsing for skincare products on the internet. Internet penetration in India and China, which accommodate a huge population, is the prime reason for the rising e-commerce in the region. Korean scrubbing rituals have typically been embraced by few Westerners, including Hollywood celebrities, probably due to exfoliation effectiveness. Jjimjilbang is a Korean combination of a bathhouse, sauna, and spa rolled into one which is common in South Korea. These places are often visited by tourists who have a desire to experience the traditional Korean scrubbing. Coffee scrubs have been gaining popularity over the past couple of years in the region. For instance, Mandy T, an Asian brand, uses caffeine from the Arabic coffee granules to reinvigorate the skin.

Competitive Landscape

Scrubbing the body not only makes the skin look fresh, rejuvenated, revitalized but it also appears to be vibrant and youthful, moisturizing the skin simultaneously. Owing to the dual purpose fulfillment, manufacturers have come up in the global market with their experimental strengths to introduce body scrubs in an altogether different dimension ranging from scrubs for varied skin types to scrubs from different origins. Market leaders like The Body Shop, Lancome Paris, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, and Estée Lauder have been striving to establish their position in the scrub market.

Companies Mentioned:

– Loreal

– Procter & Gamble

– The Body Shop

– Lancome Paris

– Estee Lauder

– Home & body Co.

– BlissWorld Inc.

– 3LAB.com

