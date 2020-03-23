Bluetooth Speaker Market 2020 Industry Trend, Growth, Key Players (Sony Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Harman International Industries, Bose Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Samsung Group, etc.) and Demand Report 2025

The Global Bluetooth Speaker Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as increasing requirement for mobility and growing demand of infotainment services.

The increasing requirement for mobility, growing demand of infotainment services, advancements in technologies, and growth in global population are some of the growth drivers of the global bluetooth speakers market. The less power consumption of speakers equipped with bluetooth functionality is also driving the growth of the global bluetooth speakers market. The speaker models equipped with AA batteries consume less power. Lower power consumption means that less strain is put on the battery. The increasing consumer awareness, growth in wireless technology and growing penetration of smartphones has also intensified the demand of bluetooth audio devices.

These devices are gaining pace in the automobile sector, as they give drivers of the vehicle an option to drive and take calls simultaneously.

Regionally, market has been segmented into five categories North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and South America. Out of these, North America and Europe are the leading market for Bluetooth Speaker globally. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at significant rate of XX % over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Sony Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Harman International Industries, Bose Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Samsung Group, Beats Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Best IT World Pvt. Ltd (iBall), Plantronics, Altec Lansing, JVC Kenwood, and Logitech International, among others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

 Original Equipment Manufacturer,

 Component Supplier,

 Distributors,

 Government Body & Associations, and

 Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Bluetooth Speaker Market — Industry Outlook

4 Bluetooth Speaker Market Portability Outlook

5 Bluetooth Speaker Market Distribution Channel Outlook

6 Bluetooth Speaker Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

