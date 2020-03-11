Bluetooth IC Market to 2027 Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

Global Bluetooth IC Market – Scope of the Report

“Global Bluetooth IC Industry Research Report” Provides Detailed Insight Covering All Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights And Competitive Analysis Of Bluetooth IC Market.

Bluetooth is a consistent protocol for wirelessly transmitting data over a communication network. All the nodes in a Bluetooth-connected network act as a transmitter for other nodes, thereby, delivering better connectivity across nodes. This has increased the demand for Bluetooth ICs in wireless devices which is likely to boost the overall Bluetooth IC market. Also, miniaturization of ICs is likely to create opportunities in global Bluetooth IC market.

Within the Bluetooth IC market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Bluetooth IC market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Key Vendors Engaged In the Bluetooth IC Market and Covered In This Report:

– Cypress Semiconductor

– Dialog Semiconductor

– Microchip Technology Inc

– Nordic Semiconductor

– NXP Semiconductors NV

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Silicon Laboratories, Inc

– STMicrelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Toshiba Corporation

The reports cover key market developments in the Bluetooth IC as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Bluetooth IC are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Bluetooth IC in the world market.

Increasing investments in the IoT technology and rise in applications of smart wireless sensors are likely to drive the Bluetooth IC market. Also, rise in wearable devices might help to boost the Bluetooth IC market globally. The integration of intellectual property (IP) blocks for system-on-a-chip (SOC) design and constantly evolving communication technology might hinder the Bluetooth IC market during the forecast period.

The Bluetooth IC market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth 4.0, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Smart homes, beacons, audio devices, health and fitness, human interface device (HID), remote controls, automotive, industrial, and others.

Bluetooth IC Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

