Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Attractiveness Matrix Outlook by 2020 – 2026 | Catalent, Inc; Unipharma, LLC.; GlaxoSmithKline plc., Recipharm AB, SALVAT, others

Global blow-fill-seal technology market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Catalent, Inc; Unipharma, LLC.; GlaxoSmithKline plc., Recipharm AB, SALVAT, Amanta Healthcare, Asept Pak, Inc., SIFI S.p.A, BREVETTI ANGELA S.r.l., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Curida AS, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Horizon Therapeutics, Unither, The Ritedose Corporation., HANSHIN GROUP, Unicep, Plastikon, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. among others.

By Product (Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Other),

Material (PE, PP, Others),

End- Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others),

Specification (Small Volume, Large Volume)

In January 2019, NextPharma announced the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Tampere from Santen SA. The company is entering into a partnership in which the NextPharma will take over the Santen production in the facility. This acquisition will help both the companies to increase the versatility and productivity of Santen’s supply chain and create an exciting future for our people by becoming the center of excellence for ophthalmology and blow fill seal technology (BFS) in the NextPharma production network

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Segments

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2019 – 2016

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising middle class population will drive the market growth

Growing demand for qualitative procedure for filling parental preparation also accelerates the growth of this market

High manufacturing cost will also hamper the market growth

Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain affordable pricing will also restrict the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Revenue by Countries

10 South America Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Blow-Fill-Seal Technology by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

