Blooming Worldwide Immunoassay Market 2020 Industry Trend, Size, Overview, Growth, Top Key Players and Demand Insights 2026

The Global Immunoassay Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The market is primarily driven by rise in incidence of infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, AIDS, and neurological disorders. However, lack of awareness and high cost related to these detection techniques might hamper the market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and Company

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, type and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on Key players' strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors' short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Global Immunoassay Market is spread across 121 pages

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers/Instruments

Open Ended Systems

Closed Ended Systems

Software & Services

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Target Audience:

Immunoassay Testing Provider

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw End user Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Immunoassay Market Overview

5 Global Immunoassay Market, by Product Type

6 Global Immunoassay Market, by Application

7 Global Immunoassay Market by Technology

8 Global Immunoassay Market by End User

9 Global Immunoassay Market by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Key Insights

