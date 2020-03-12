Blooming Worldwide Immunoassay Market 2020 Industry Trend, Size, Overview, Growth, Top Key Players and Demand Insights 2026

The Global Immunoassay Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The market is primarily driven by rise in incidence of infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, AIDS, and neurological disorders. However, lack of awareness and high cost related to these detection techniques might hamper the market growth.
The key players profiled in the market include:
Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Becton, Dickinson and Company
On the basis of types, the market is split into:
Reagents & Kits
Analyzers/Instruments
Open Ended Systems
Closed Ended Systems
Software & Services
Based on applications, the market is divided into:
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Oncology
Cardiology
Endocrinology
Infectious Disease Testing
Autoimmune Diseases
Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific
South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Target Audience:
Immunoassay Testing Provider
Traders, Importers, and Exporters
Raw End user Suppliers and Distributors
Research and Consulting Firms
Government and Research Organizations
Associations and Industry Bodies
Table Of Content
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Immunoassay Market Overview
5 Global Immunoassay Market, by Product Type
6 Global Immunoassay Market, by Application
7 Global Immunoassay Market by Technology
8 Global Immunoassay Market by End User
9 Global Immunoassay Market by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Key Insights
