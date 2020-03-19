BLOOD STREAM INFECTION TESTING MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 8.9% BY 2026 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE, DANAHER, CEPHEID ,C. R. BARD, BIOMERIEUX, BECTON, DICKINSON, BECKMAN COULTER, ALERE, ABBOTT LABORATORIES

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Blood Stream Infection Testing Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Blood Stream Infection Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rise in prevalence of infections such as abdominal infections, dental infections and increase in occurrence geriatric population are fueling the market growth. However, strict government rules associated to the safety and efficacy is limiting the market growth. Blood Stream Infection testing market provides ample opportunities to ongoing R&D activities in various countries across the globe.

Blood stream infection is a condition in which bacterial, fungal, or any infection is detected in the blood. It normally arises when infection in any part of body enters the blood stream and this infection is also considered as blood poisoning, bacteremia, septicemia, or sepsis. Self-diagnosis of blood stream infections is difficult due to its regular symptoms such as chills, fever, diarrhea, vomiting. As a result, testing is mandatory for detection of infection in blood.

Amongst End User, Hospital Laboratories segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is steadily adopting automated solutions to diminish the cost incurred on staffing and to produce accurate results. Also, automated solutions aid healthcare professionals in reducing the time taken for manually intensive tasks. This allows researchers to focus extensively on patient consultation and precision in diagnosis and improving productivity. By geography, North America dominated the market during the forecast period due to the factors such as high infection rate, increase in awareness, high diagnosis rate, favorable medical reimbursement scenario, and developed medical facilities in this region.

Some of the key players in Blood Stream Infection Testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag., Danaher, Cepheid Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc., Biom?rieux Inc., Becton, Dickinson And Company, Beckman Coulter Inc, Alere Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Blood Stream Infection Testing Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Overview

5.2 Global Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Blood Stream Infection Testing Market

