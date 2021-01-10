Blood Screening Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application And Forecast To 2027

Blood screening is a test, which is used to perform before blood donation to ensure that blood units are safe. Screening for some diseases are should be mandatory such as, HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis. In addition, regular blood testing helps to prevent and treat conditions associated with hormone imbalances, including weight gain, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, bone loss, memory impairment and depressed mood.

The blood screening market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising awareness regarding maintaining of safety of donated blood, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in health care expenditure, increasing adoption of nucleic acid testing and increasing awareness about health care. In addition, rising number of initiatives by various governments and government associations is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Blood Screening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blood screening market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product and service, end user and geography. The global blood screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blood screening market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Blood Screening Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology (Nucleic Acid Test (NAT), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Western Blot Assay, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Rapid Tests); Product and Service (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Software and Services); End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

