Blood Glucose Test Strips Industry-Global Market Size, Manufacturers, Applications, Demand and Forecast Research Report 2025

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body..

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Test Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Panasonic (Bayer)

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Clinic

Household

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market.

Chapter 1: Describe Blood Glucose Test Strips Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Blood Glucose Test Strips Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Blood Glucose Test Strips Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Blood Glucose Test Strips Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Blood Glucose Test Strips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Blood Glucose Test Strips sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

