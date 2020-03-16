Blood Collection Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2028

The global Blood Collection market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Blood Collection market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Blood Collection market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Blood Collection across various industries.

The Blood Collection market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market: Dynamics

The world blood collection market is prognosticated to be boosted for attaining an enduring growth in the coming years due to the surging count of surgical procedures performed globally. Another factor that could be deemed important for the growth of the market is the increase in the number of accidents and trauma incidences. The demand for blood collection could be hampered by risks associated with blood transfusion, mostly in underdeveloped nations. However, there are several awareness plans and campaigns conducted by governments and foreign entities to tackle this issue.

Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure and the mandate of hiring responsible and qualified healthcare professionals could create favorable prospects in the world blood collection market.

Global Blood Collection Market: Segmentation

The international blood collection market is predicted to be segmented as per three categories, i.e. product, end user, and application. In terms of segmentation by product, the market could be encouraged for more growth due to the larger share earned by blood collection needles and syringes. In 2017, this segment collected a revenue of US$2.4 bn. However, there could be more products such as vials, blood bags, blood lancets, blood collection tubes, and others creating opportunities in the market. By end user, the market is anticipated to be divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and other end users. In terms of application, there could be segments such as diagnostics and treatment showing face in the market.

On the basis of region, North America is predicted to take the lead in the international blood collection market while growing at a 4.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) could be a faster growing segment, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan are expected to showcase a lackluster growth. Other regions such as Latin America and Europe could also make their contribution in the market.

Global Blood Collection Market: Competition

The worldwide blood collection market could be marked by leading companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co. The report offers a detailed study of some of the top-level players operating in the market.

The Blood Collection market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Blood Collection market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Blood Collection market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Blood Collection market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Blood Collection market.

The Blood Collection market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Blood Collection in xx industry?

How will the global Blood Collection market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Blood Collection by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Blood Collection ?

Which regions are the Blood Collection market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Blood Collection market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

