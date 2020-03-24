Blood Cancer Drugs Industry By Blood Cancer Type, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma and Forecast Growth Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Blood Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The blood cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs to treat all types of blood cancers. The blood cancer drugs market excludes biologics and includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The blood cancer drugs include Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) and others.

The blood cancer drugs industry is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe. Different types of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma and others have different risk factors where some can be controlled or prevented through drug therapies and others may lead to death. According to 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company report, over 1.85 million new blood cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed across the globe in 2040, out of which 918,872 cases are from lymphoma, 656,345 from leukemia, and 275,047 cases myeloma.

Blood Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

By Blood Cancer Type:

1. Leukemia

2. Lymphoma

3. Myeloma

By Drugs:

1. Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab)

2. Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib)

3. Revlimid (Lenalidomide)

4. Velcade (Bortezomib)

5. Tasigna (Nilotinib)

6. Pomalyst (Pomalidomide)

7. Vidaza (Azacitidine)

8. Kyprolis (Carfilzomib)

9. Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin)

10. Others

The Blood Cancer Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The blood cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Blood Cancer Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Blood Cancer Drugs market are

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly

