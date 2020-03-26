Blockchain Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Amazon Web Services

The blockchain market was valued at US$ 1.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 162.84 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 68.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. North America is one of the fastest growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past few years, the region has witnessed significant adoption of blockchain solutions across all the industries. The North America region contributes to the largest market share in the global blockchain market. In terms of revenue, it is estimated that it would continue to dominate the global blockchain market throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The adoption of blockchain technology is very high in the US. The highly competitive environment in the US and strong presence of technology providers such as IBM and Microsoft is contributing to the high growth of blockchain market in North America.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100002172/

Major industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, logistics & transportation, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, and government are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. The rising adoption of Blockchain technology is driven by the successful uses cases and proof of concepts of Blockchain in various industries that resulted into increased transparency, enhanced operational efficiency, and reduced costs. The nature of businesses is becoming very competitive in every industry across the world and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on technology integration into various business functions to increase operational transparency and efficiency. Blockchain has several applications in the financial sector including payments, capital markets, trade services, investment & wealth management, and securities & commodities exchanges among many others and substantial cost savings is one of the main drivers for rising adoption of Blockchain in this sector.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100002172/

The global Blockchain is anticipated to exhibit very high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include extensive adoption of Blockchain solutions in the BFSI sector; advantages such as higher transparency, higher operational efficiency and substantial cost savings; and increasing number of innovative start-ups worldwide will drive the market during the forecast period and have a high impact in the short term. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy, confidentiality and security; unclear regulatory environment; and interoperability, scalability, and sustainability challenges are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years. During the forecast period, trends such as Rising Government Support and Initiatives and Combination of Blockchain and Artificial intelligence for advanced applications are expected to provide exciting opportunities for the players operating in the Blockchain market.

The key companies operating in the field of Blockchain market that are profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture, Amazon Web Services, SAP Se, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ripple, and Bitfury Group among many others.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global blockchain market is categorized into BFSI, Retail, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and Others. The others segment in the blockchain market include Real Estate, Energy, Telecom, and Sports among others. Blockchain is a public ledger capable of automatically verifying and recording a high volume of digital transactions, regardless of location. As startups use blockchain technology to drive greater transparency across the digital information network, they are increasing awareness of the blockchain technology in various sectors. In the global blockchain market, BFSI sector is going to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100002172/

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blockchain market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]