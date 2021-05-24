Blockchain in Telecom Market 2020 Industry Size, Top Key Players (AWS, Guardtime, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Blocko, Oracle, Filament) and Demand Forecast Report 2025

Blockchain in Telecom Market 2020 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Evolving Market Growth Trends and gives you in detailed information in order to business prospective.

Blockchain is currently one of the most talked-about technologies. Across industries, organizations are exploring blockchain’s potential impact in their space and how they can benefit from this emerging technology. The communications service provider (CSP) industry is no exception.

The modularity provided by smart contracts enables various aspects of CSPs operations to be streamlined, including billing, roaming, wholesale, NFV management and supply chain management. In the context of roaming, blockchain’s benefits include faster identification of visiting subscribers, prevention of fraudulent traffic and claims reduction. In addition, the elimination of clearing houses could lead to significant cost reduction.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Blockchain in Telecom Market are AWS, Guardtime, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Blocko, Oracle, Filament

Market Segment By Type –

• OSS/BSS Processes

• Identity Management

• Payments

• Smart Contracts

• Connectivity Provisioning

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Blockchain in Telecom Market

Chapter 1, to describe Blockchain in Telecom Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blockchain in Telecom, with sales, revenue, and price of Blockchain in Telecom, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Blockchain in Telecom Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blockchain in Telecom Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

