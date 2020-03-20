Blockchain in Retail Market by Provider, Application (Compliance Management, Identity Management, Loyalty & Rewards Management, Payment, Smart Contracts, and Supply Chain Management)- Global Forecast to 2023

The Global report titled Blockchain in Retail Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 140 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Blockchain in Retail Market size is expected to grow from US$ 80.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 2,339.5 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 96.4% during the forecast period. The blockchain in retail market is driven by the growing need for increased efficiency and speed in retail and supply chain transactions, and focus on preventing fraudulent activities in the retail industry.

Top Companies profiled in the Blockchain in Retail Market:

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

AWS (US)

Bitfury (the Netherlands)

Auxesis Group (India)

Cegeka (the Netherlands)

BTL (Canada)

Guardtime (Estonia)

CoinBase (US)

loyyal (US)

Sofocle (India)

BigchainDB (Germany)

RecordsKeeper (Spain)

BitPay (US)

Abra (US)

Reply (Italy)

Provenance (UK)

ModulTrade (UK)

Blockverify (UK)

OGYDocs (Israel)

Warranteer (Israel)

Blockchain Foundary (Singapore)

The Blockchain in Retail Market is driven by the growing need for increased efficiency and speed in retail and supply chain transactions, and focus on preventing fraudulent activities in the retail industry. However, uncertain regulatory and compliance environment along with the lack of awareness and technical understanding about the block chain technology can hinder the growth of the market.

The Loyalty and rewards management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Loyalty and rewards management is an integral part of the sales services that the retailers are expected to provide to their customers. This has become easier and cost effective with the help of the blockchain technology. Traditional solutions create complications while managing the information related to purchase dates, warranties, and loyalty and reward points status.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing number of blockchain startups and increasing venture funding activities in the blockchain technology solutions for the retail industry a imedat transforming the various business processes and transactions. The key financial hubs, and massive shipping and trading markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the blockchain in the retail industry.

Target Audience for Blockchain in Retail Market:

Regulatory bodies

Blockchain technology solution vendors

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Consulting firms

VARs

Study Objectives:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the blockchain in retail market by provider, application, organization size and region. The report analyzes the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It profiles the key players of the market and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.