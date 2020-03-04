Blockchain In Retail Market 2020 Advancement and Business Outlook – SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc

The Global Blockchain In Retail Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Blockchain In Retail Market so far.

The blockchain in retail market is expected to register a CAGR of over 60.12% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc., Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Provenance Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Reply S.p.A., Blockverify.io, Sofocle Technologies (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Modultrade Ltd.

Market Overview

Blockchain is the consensus-based secure decentralized public database, which stores information immutably over peer network. It’s a highly secure network that uses cryptography to store information in the form of encrypted transactions, that can’t be accessed easily until and unless he/she is the owner or has its key. It uses the concept of distributed digital ledger to store information on a decentralized network across the retail sector. The major factors driving the blockchain in retail market are upswing in the usage of blockchain technology to create transparent and decentralized supply chain systems, need to reduce the total cost of ownership, growing need to prevent data manipulation, and for increasing efficiency and speed in retail and supply chain systems.

Retail Sector is expected to grow at a Significant Rate

The blockchain carries a chain of block that stores the retail information in a distributed network over a geographical location, where each copy is the computer ledger that keeps a copy/information about the credit and debit of digital asset. Since the blocks are built tightly on top of each other, so it is impossible to tamper the previous entry in the ledger without any warning or alert, which makes it more secure for the transection across the retail units. The retail sector is registering as an increasing demand from the growing integration of automation with blockchain application, as it offers instant access and improved service quality for everything. Benefits, such as improvement in service quality and business optimization have led to an increased penetration of these technology.

Competitive Insights:

July 2018: Oracles Blockchain Cloud Service, debuted at the Oracle OpenWorld event, and became generally available for public. Organizations have been developing an early adopter version of the technology to track global supply chain goods, as well as manage and secure transactions

June 2018: SAP has launched a cloud platform that is dedicated to helping corporates develop blockchain applications. The company is planning to provide enterprise blockchain services to build and extend application, allows management of blockchain-related data, infuses SAP manufacturing, supply chain, and other products with blockchain capabilities, and plans to advance the technology with industry peers.

