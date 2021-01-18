Blockchain in Agriculture Market In Deep Analysis, Expert Reviews and Precise Outlook 2026 | IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; others

An entire Blockchain in Agriculture Market report can be primarily categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Each of these topics is carefully researched and analysed in detail for framing a comprehensive Blockchain in Agriculture market research report. The report carries out the studies about the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

The well-established Key players in the market are: IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.;; and Full Profile.

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market By Stakeholder (Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers); Provider (Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider); Application (Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management); Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In March 2019, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd announced that, they had launched a new blockchain platform for coffee farmers situated in the Indian region. This platform launch will enable a number of users and farmers in avoiding the waste and provide a focused area for the sale of their commodities

In January 2019, HARA announced that, they had collaborated with SingularityNET at the World Web Forum held in Zurich, Switzerland from January 17-18, 2019. This collaboration will help farmer in delivering AI-based information on crop, soils, on the blockchain platform provided by HARA

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of infrastructural services and capabilities of the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Threats related to hacking and piracy of information available on blockchain platforms is expected to restrain the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Production by Regions

– Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Production by Regions

– Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Revenue by Regions

– Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Consumption by Regions

Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Production by Type

– Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Revenue by Type

– Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Price by Type

Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

