Blockchain in Agriculture Market 2020 Global Industry Share, Growth Status, Future Trends, Driving Factors, Top Companies Ambrosus, Arc-Net., Origintrail, Vechain, SAP SE, and Lockheed Martin Corporation and Forecast 2025

The Global Blockchain in agriculture market and food supply chain Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Growth in concerns towards food wastage is the key driver for the growth of the market.

For Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/665139 .

The increase in research & development activities for blockchain, due to food safety concerns and the benefits this technology offers to the food and agriculture vertical in terms of transparency, payment, and land registry are the factors that are expected to drive the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market.

Growing investment by various stakeholders and government support for new technology exploration and adoption. Meanwhile increasing in demand for food traceability in supply chain and rise in food fraud and food waste are the main factors to contribute growth to this market.

Main challenge faced in the market are uncertainty in regulations and standards and the limited availability of technical skillsets required for implementing the blockchain technology

Geographic expansions in emerging markets and large scale implementation of blockchain technology are opportunities in this market

The market application is dominated by product traceability, tracking, and visibility segment. Due to factors such as an increase in investments for food safety and transparency along the supply chain and consumer demands for the knowledge of the provenance of food products.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Ambrosus, Arc-Net., Origintrail, Vechain, SAP SE, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/665139 .

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Deployment Type, and Types Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Types & Deployment Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Blockchain in agriculture market and food supply chain providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/665139 .

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Blockchain in Agriculture Market – Industry Outlook

4 Blockchain in Agriculture Market Applications Outlook

5 Blockchain in Agriculture Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Blockchain in Agriculture Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.