Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | IBM, AgriChain, TE-FOOD, Ripe Technology, Pavocoin

Blockchain agriculture can solve some of the governance, distribution and shareholding challenges of operating Global food supply too complicated these days, food manufacturers and retailers have had difficulty ensuring the source of their products. Past food fraud incidents, including the UK’s scandalous scandals in 2013 and miscalculations of Chinese pork in 2011, have affected consumer confidence in these products and manufacturers. Therefore, the company is investing in block-chain technology that can provide transparency to customers.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in the region with the highest CAGR for 2019-2024.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the block chain in the agricultural and food market. Asia Pacific is one of the major producers of agricultural products and food. This means that the possibility of food contamination and fraud in the supply chain is higher in this region. Most Asia-Pacific countries export food to other countries. For example, most Asian countries export fruits and vegetables to European countries because the region has seen the highest requirements for food traceability. The Asia Pacific food industry is exploring block chain technology to meet the traceability requirements of an importer.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

AgriChain

TE-FOOD

Ripe Technology

Pavocoin

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Supply Chain Tracking

Finance Management

Data Management

Land and Property Ownership

Others

Segmentation by Region : breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Of Content

Section 1 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Definition

Section 2 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Forecast

Section 8 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Segmentation Type

Section 9 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

