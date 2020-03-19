BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET OUTLOOK AND IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS 2020-2027 BY TOP PLAYERS: IBM CORPORATION, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, NETKI, MICROSOFT, NEUROWARE, ORIGINALMY.COM, PEER LEDGER, INC., UPORT, UNIQID, TRADLE,

Global Blockchain Identity Management Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Blockchain Identity Management Market. For a powerful business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly altering marketplace. This Blockchain Identity Management report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Thus Global Blockchain Identity Management market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and bestows you with solution for the toughest business questions.

Complete report on Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Research Report 2020-2027 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Free Sample Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-blockchain-identity-management-market

In Depth Analysis of the Market

The key players examine the Blockchain Identity Management market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Blockchain Identity Management expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Blockchain Identity Management strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Blockchain Identity Management market are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Bitfury Group Limited,

Bitnation, Blockverify,

BTL Group Ltd.,

Cambridge Blockchain, LLC,

Civic Technologies, Inc.,

Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc.,

Factom, Existence ID,

IBM Corporation,

KYC-CHAIN LIMITED,

Netki, Microsoft,

Neuroware,

OriginalMy.com,

Peer Ledger, Inc.,

uPort, UniqID, Tradle,

Oracle,

ShoCard,

Nodalblock among others.

Market Definition: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Blockchain identity management offers a secure and decentralized solution for digital identity enabling distributed trust model. The blockchain technology is transforming the existing identity management system by offering the self-sovereign identity over decentralized networks as sharing multiple IDs may lead to security concerns and data breaches. Since blockchain enables decentralization, it eliminates the aforementioned intermediaries between any interaction and communication. Blockchain technology helps improving the existing identity management by resolving the issues of identity theft, KYC onboarding, and lack of control over personal data.

Segmentation: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless), Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Research Methodology: Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Blockchain Identity Management Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Blockchain Identity Management Market key players is also covered.• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Blockchain Identity Management Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Blockchain Identity Management Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

– Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Blockchain Identity Management Market key players is also covered.• – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Blockchain Identity Management Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.• – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Blockchain Identity Management Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part. Competitors – In this section, various Blockchain Identity Management industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The Blockchain Identity Management Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree Blockchain Identity Management overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-blockchain-identity-management-market

Customize report of “Global Blockchain Identity Management Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Other important Blockchain Identity Management Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Blockchain Identity Management Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Blockchain Identity Management Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]