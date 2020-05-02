Blockchain Identity Management Market 2020: Global Industry Top Key Players: IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Factom

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is accounted for $48.01 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 80.1% to reach $9598.15 million by 2026.

This report provides in depth study of Blockchain Identity Management market using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis i.e. Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of suppliers, Industry rivalry to the organization.

The Blockchain Identity Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Industry Increasing security concerns with existing models across the globe, rising demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry, growing demand for self-sovereign identification and reduction the business functions through high transaction speed and immutability are factors driving the market growth.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET INCLUDE

Factom, UniqID, Netki, IBM, AWS, BTL Group, KYC-Chain, Oracle, Peer Ledger, Civic Technologies, Bitfury, Blockverify, ShoCard, Cambridge Blockchain, and Neuroware

The global blockchain identity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blockchain identity management market for global, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on provider, application providers segment is growing due to observed a level of adoption towards the industry verticals due to the advantages provided by these solutions.

However, unease related to the authenticity of users, uncertain regulatory status and lack of a common set of standards are hampering the market growth. Wide ranging applications of blockchain identity solutions in banking, cybersecurity, and IOT provides an ample market opportunity.

Based on end user, the banking, financial service, and insurance segment is anticipated to due to increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and having the complexity in identification methods are favoring the market. Banks have been researching ways to share customer information within a secure manner and a blockchain-based solution is a clear contender.

Cryptographic protection can help keep information secure while the ability to share a constantly updated record with many parties can simplify the administrative process by reducing unnecessary duplication of information and requests.

North America is anticipated to grow owing to advanced technology implementation & infrastructure and strong presence of key industry players are factors driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow due to growing venture capital funding, significant growth in the number of startups venturing into the marketspace and government is focus on regulating the blockchain technology are fuelling the market in this region.

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

Middleware Providers

Application Providers

Infrastructure Providers

End Users Covered:

Government

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Real Estate

Transport and Logistics

Other End Users

Major chapters covered in Blockchain Identity Management Market Research are:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Organization Size

6 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Provider

7 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By End User

8 Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

