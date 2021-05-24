Blockchain as a Service Market 2020 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Key Players: Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC and Baidu

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Report 2020 provides in-depth analysis of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size, Share, Trend, and Growth of End Users. Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) covers the market landscape and Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) industry growth prospects over the coming years. Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market over the forecast period.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. It is an interesting development in the blockchain ecosystem that is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. It is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model.

BaaS is when an external service provider sets up all the necessary blockchain technology and infrastructure for a customer for a fee. By paying for BaaS, a client pays the BaaS provider to set up and maintain blockchain connected nodes on their behalf. A BaaS provider handles the complex back-end for the client and their business.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market are Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC, Baidu, Huawei, HPE, IBM, Capgemini, NTT Data, TCS, Mphasis, Wipro, Waves Platform, KPMG, Ey, Stratis, Consensys, L&T Infotech

No. of Pages: – 139

Market Segment By Type –

• Tools

• Services

Market Segment By Application –

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Government and Public Utilities

• Aerospace and Defense

• Retail

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market

Chapter 1, to describe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), with sales, revenue, and price of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

