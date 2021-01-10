Blended Cement Market : Production, Revenue, Price Trend & Forecast Report 2020-2027

Blended cement is a uniform mix of ordinary portland cement and blending materials such as fly ash, limestone, slag, and silica fumes to enhance its properties. Blended cement improves workability, strength, durability, and chemical resistance of concrete. Blending of cement with different materials improved workability and pumpability, reduced water demand, enhanced bleed control, lower drying shrinkage and creep, improved resistance to sulfate attack and chloride penetration, and reduced potential for alkali-aggregate reaction.

The blended cement market has witnessed a significant growth owing to rapid infrastructure development in developed and developing countries. Moreover, blended cement can improve workability, strength, durability, and chemical resistance of concrete. Theses factors further propel the demand for blended cement in the construction sector. However, rising demand for environment-friendly material alternatives in the construction industry is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of new products in the market with enhanced properties is projected to create huge market opportunities for the blended cement market players.

The global blended cement market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the blended cement market is segmented into portland cement, white cement, bone cement, and others. The blended cement market on the basis of the application is classified into residential, non-residential, infrastructure, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Blended Cement Market – By Type

1.3.2 Blended Cement Market – By Application

1.3.3 Blended Cement Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BLENDED CEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BLENDED CEMENT MARKET – KEY

MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS