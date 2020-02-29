Blacc Cuzz Giving it All Out with Their Latest Single “Intro”

Pennsylvania – February 2020 – Blacc Cuzz wields his authenticity like a sledgehammer. He’s lived the life that many rappers claim to and has the scars to prove it. He’s lost brothers to the life, and has two bullets in his lung that speak to that, all of which is mentioned in the track. He references this more as a footnote than braggadocio, he’s too busy looking forward instead of spending that much time reflecting on the past.

It begins in classic rap fashion with a recorded voicemail message that details Blacc Cuzz’ passion, skill, and individuality. It’s a call to arms which is quite obviously picked up as soon as the beat drops. This is trap with a backbone looking to wrestle weaker offerings to the floor and beat them senseless.

‘Intro’ is not just a single, it’s a statement of intent. Blacc Cuzz is an artist who has been gaining reputation with each release from his latest album ‘Stretch It’, but with ‘Intro’ he’s putting the entire industry on check.

In just a few minutes ‘Intro’ manages to introduce a new voice to the scene and it’s clearly one that is looking to sidestep the cliché and already tired tropes of the genre. It’s got something fresh at its heart and that shines through in the rhyme schemes and melody. It also has honesty at its core that is tragically lacking in far too many artists.

They say should always leave them wanting more and that’s exactly what ‘Intro’ does. It’s a taste of what the album ‘Stretch It’ serves up in stacks. It tells you exactly who Blacc Cuzz is and what he’s about, and it doesn’t pull its punches. It’s about knowing yourself, what you can do, and looking out for number one. In just one verse it buries the majority of rappers that came before and sets up the legacy of the next big move in the genre.

About Blacc Cuzz

Blacc Cuzz never dreamed of being a rapper, he only picked up the mic after starting his own label and seeing that everyone he signed was lacking what he had. He has the voice, the credentials, the lifestyle, and the swagger. He is an obvious fan of the genre and channels it into making music that he would want to listen to himself. This is premium grade trap music with the beats and the bump to back it up.

Based out of Philadelphia, Blacc Cuzz has been busy building his record label and contacts and his infectious smile and love for the game has earned him a following that has seen him touring with Eightball and MJG. The album ‘Stretch It’ tells street narratives that are rooted in motivation and moving forward past the gritty past that birthed them. Blacc Cuzz wants to be the new voice of the streets and with this latest release, it’s clear to see he has a clear claim to the title.

Media Contact:

Blacc Cuzz

Shawna Reed

Email: [email protected]

Pittsburgh, PA

Website: https://www.blacccuzzdbe.com/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KNrRSImCANI