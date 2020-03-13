Bitumen Market, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Prominent Key Players, Gross Margins, Volume Analysis by 2026 | BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation

“

Growth forecast on “ Bitumen Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Emulsion, Polymer Modified, Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Other), by Type ( Natural Bitumen, Petroleum Bitumen, Coal-Tar Pitch), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Bitumen Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Bitumen market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bitumen Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bitumen market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Bitumen market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Marathon Oil Company, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, NuStar Energy, Nynas AB, Sinopec China .

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/632191/global-bitumen-market

This report researches the worldwide Bitumen market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bitumen breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen.

Asia Pacific was the dominant market in 2017 and accounted for over 34.0% of the global volume and will show growth on account of rising construction industry growth in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, the presence of the major market players in the region including ExxonMobil, Shell Bitumen, and British Petroleum will augment industry expansion over the next eight years. Also, Asia Pacific will increase its bitumen consumption owing to the extensive road network in the region.

Global Bitumen market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bitumen.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Bitumen market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Bitumen pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

BP, Shell, ChevronTexaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Marathon Oil Company, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, NuStar Energy, Nynas AB, Sinopec China

Segment by Types:

Natural Bitumen, Petroleum Bitumen, Coal-Tar Pitch

Segment by Applications:

Emulsion, Polymer Modified, Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Bitumen markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Bitumen market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Bitumen market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Bitumen market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Bitumen market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Bitumen market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/632191/global-bitumen-market

Table of Contents

Global Bitumen Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bitumen Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Natural Bitumen

1.4.3 Petroleum Bitumen

1.4.4 Coal-Tar Pitch

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bitumen Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Emulsion

1.5.3 Polymer Modified

1.5.4 Roadways

1.5.5 Waterproofing

1.5.6 Adhesives

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bitumen Production

2.1.1 Global Bitumen Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bitumen Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bitumen Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bitumen Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bitumen Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bitumen Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Bitumen Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bitumen Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bitumen Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Bitumen Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Bitumen Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bitumen Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bitumen Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bitumen Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Bitumen Production

4.2.2 United States Bitumen Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Bitumen Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bitumen Production

4.3.2 Europe Bitumen Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bitumen Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bitumen Production

4.4.2 China Bitumen Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bitumen Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bitumen Production

4.5.2 Japan Bitumen Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bitumen Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Bitumen Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Bitumen Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bitumen Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Bitumen Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Bitumen Revenue by Type

6.3 Bitumen Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Bitumen Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Bitumen Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BP

8.1.1 BP Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.1.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Shell

8.2.1 Shell Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.2.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ChevronTexaco Corporation

8.3.1 ChevronTexaco Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.3.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

8.4.1 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.4.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 ExxonMobil

8.5.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.5.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Indian Oil Corporation

8.6.1 Indian Oil Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.6.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Marathon Oil Company

8.7.1 Marathon Oil Company Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.7.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

8.8.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.8.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 NuStar Energy

8.9.1 NuStar Energy Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.9.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Nynas AB

8.10.1 Nynas AB Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bitumen

8.10.4 Bitumen Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Sinopec China

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Bitumen Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Bitumen Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Bitumen Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Bitumen Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Bitumen Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Bitumen Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Bitumen Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bitumen Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Bitumen Upstream Market

11.1.1 Bitumen Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Bitumen Raw Material

11.1.3 Bitumen Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Bitumen Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Bitumen Distributors

11.5 Bitumen Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/632191/global-bitumen-market

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”