Bisphenol S Market 2020 Strategic Assessments – BASF SE, Konishi Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., Jiangyin Changsheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Nicca Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Bisphenol S Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Bisphenols are a family of synthetic organic chemicals used in the manufacture of polycarbonate-type plastics (e.g. water bottles) and epoxy resins (e.g. cans), as well as developers for most thermal papers (e.g. till receipts). While there are over 20 different types, BPA and BPS are the most commonly used. Both BPA and BPS are regulated, however the use of bisphenol A is restricted in many countries based on extensive research. Therefore, manufacturers have started to gradually replace BPA with BPS.

Top Leading Companies of Global Bisphenol S Market are BASF SE, Konishi Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., Jiangyin Changsheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Nicca Chemical Co., Ltd., Nisso Metallochemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Qiutian Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Gangda Chemical Co., Ltd., Volant-Chem Corp., Nantong Botao Chemical Co., Ltd. and others.

December 21, 2019: BASF and an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm, signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of BASF’s Construction Chemicals business. The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis is €3.17 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities.

“Our aim was to find a new home for our Construction Chemicals business where it can leverage its full potential,” said Saori Dubourg, member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE and responsible for the Construction Chemicals business. “Under the umbrella of Lone Star, the Construction Chemicals team can focus on a growth path with an industry-specific approach.”

December 3, 2019: Solvay and SGL Carbon have entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to bring to market the first composite materials based on large-tow intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fiber. These materials, which address the need to reduce costs and CO2 emissions, and improve the production process and fuel efficiency of next-generation commercial aircraft, will be based on SGL Carbon’s large-tow IM carbon fiber and Solvay’s primary structure resin systems.

The agreement encompasses both thermoset and thermoplastic composite technologies. It builds on Solvay’s leadership in supplying advanced materials to the aerospace industry and SGL Carbon’s expertise in high-volume carbon fiber manufacturing.

Regional Outlook of Bisphenol S Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

