Biostimulants Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2025

Market Overview:

The global Biostimulants market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Biostimulants form an important component of the growing practice of sustainable agriculture. The specificity of their application coupled with increased productivity is driving the demand for these products. The rising food production is expected to aid market growth over the forecast period..

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing need for sustainable agriculture approach

1.2 Limited investments and easy raw material availability

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Duplicity and low quality of biostimulant products

Market Segmentation:

The global Biostimulants market is segmented on the active ingredient, application method, crop type, formand region.

1. By Active Ingredient:

1.1 Humic Substances

1.2 Microbial Amendments

1.3 Seaweed Extracts

1.4 Amino Acids and Vitamins

1.5 Trace Minerals

1.6 Others

2. By Application Method:

2.1 Seed Treatment

2.2 Soil Treatment

2.3 Foliar Treatment

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Turfs and Ornamentals

3.2 Fruits and Vegetables

3.3 Row Crops

3.4 Others

4. By Form:

4.1 Liquid

4.2 Dry

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. Biolchim

3. Isagro

4. ArystaLifescience

5. Valagro

6. Koppert

7. Italpolina

8. Ilsa

9. Syngenta

10. Adama Agricultural Solution

11. Bio AG Alliance

12. FMC Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

