Biosimilar Market in Europe 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Biosimilars are biological drugs which are similar to approved branded biologics in terms of their safety, efficacy, structure and immunogenicity profile. They are manufactured and approved in accordance with the stringent laws of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Over the years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, stroke, cancer, seizure and heart attacks owing to the increasing aging population. For instance, as per one of the recent reports by WHO, cancer has emerged as one of the major causes of death and morbidity in the region. According to the IMARC Group, the European biosimilar market is projected to reach a value of US$ 11,663.1 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 24.9% during 2019-2024.

Market Trends:

As patients have limited access to biologics on account of their high prices, there is a huge demand for biosimilars in the region. Biosimilars are relatively less expensive as they do not require extensive investment for research and development activities and marketing, which saves time as well as money of the manufacturers. This has further assisted in reducing the overall cost of treating chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness among patients about the safety and efficiency of biosimilars is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. In line with this, the EMA and the European Commission are working to improve the understanding of biosimilars across the European Union.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Europe Biosimilars Market – Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 WHO and EMA Terminology on Biosimilars

4.3 Biosimilars and Generics

4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products

5 Europe Biosimilars Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Country

5.4 Market Breakup by Molecule

5.5 Market Breakup by Indication

5.6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

5.7 Patent Landscape

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Country

6.1 Italy

6.2 Germany

6.3 France

6.4 United Kingdom

6.5 Spain

6.6 Rest of Europe

7 Market Breakup by Molecule

7.1 Infliximab

7.2 Insulin Glargine

7.3 Epoetin Alfa

7.4 Etanercept

7.5 Filgrastim

7.6 Somatropin

7.7 Rituximab

7.8 Follitropin Alfa

8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

8.1 In-house Manufacturing

8.2 Contract Manufacturing

9 Market Breakup by Indication

9.1 Auto-Immune Diseases

9.2 Blood Disorder

9.3 Diabetes

9.4 Oncology

9.5 Growth Deficiency

9.6 Female Infertility

10 European Biosimilar Market: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 European Biosimilar Market: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Product Development

11.4 Final Product Formulation

11.5 Marketing and Distribution

12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Trends

14 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant

14.1 Manufacturing Process

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Raw Material Pictures

14.4 Land and Construction Requirements

14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements

14.6 Machinery Pictures

14.7 Plant Layout

14.8 Packaging Requirements

14.9 Utility Requirements

14.10 Manpower Requirements

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Novartis

15.3.2 Pfizer

15.3.3 Teva

15.3.4 Celltrion

15.3.5 Merck Sharp & Dohme

15.3.6 Samsung Bioepis

15.3.7 Eli Lilly

15.3.8 Accord Healthcare Ltd.

15.3.9 Amgen

15.3.10 Boehringer Ingelheim

15.3.11 Hexal Ag

15.3.12 Apotex

15.3.13 Stada Arzneimittel Ag

15.3.14 Ratiopharm

15.3.15 Mylan

