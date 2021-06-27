Biosimilar Market in Europe 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Biosimilars are biological drugs which are similar to approved branded biologics in terms of their safety, efficacy, structure and immunogenicity profile. They are manufactured and approved in accordance with the stringent laws of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Over the years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, stroke, cancer, seizure and heart attacks owing to the increasing aging population. For instance, as per one of the recent reports by WHO, cancer has emerged as one of the major causes of death and morbidity in the region. According to the IMARC Group, the European biosimilar market is projected to reach a value of US$ 11,663.1 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 24.9% during 2019-2024.
Market Trends:
As patients have limited access to biologics on account of their high prices, there is a huge demand for biosimilars in the region. Biosimilars are relatively less expensive as they do not require extensive investment for research and development activities and marketing, which saves time as well as money of the manufacturers. This has further assisted in reducing the overall cost of treating chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness among patients about the safety and efficiency of biosimilars is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. In line with this, the EMA and the European Commission are working to improve the understanding of biosimilars across the European Union.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Europe Biosimilars Market – Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 WHO and EMA Terminology on Biosimilars
4.3 Biosimilars and Generics
4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products
5 Europe Biosimilars Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Country
5.4 Market Breakup by Molecule
5.5 Market Breakup by Indication
5.6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
5.7 Patent Landscape
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Country
6.1 Italy
6.2 Germany
6.3 France
6.4 United Kingdom
6.5 Spain
6.6 Rest of Europe
7 Market Breakup by Molecule
7.1 Infliximab
7.2 Insulin Glargine
7.3 Epoetin Alfa
7.4 Etanercept
7.5 Filgrastim
7.6 Somatropin
7.7 Rituximab
7.8 Follitropin Alfa
8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
8.1 In-house Manufacturing
8.2 Contract Manufacturing
9 Market Breakup by Indication
9.1 Auto-Immune Diseases
9.2 Blood Disorder
9.3 Diabetes
9.4 Oncology
9.5 Growth Deficiency
9.6 Female Infertility
10 European Biosimilar Market: SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 European Biosimilar Market: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Product Development
11.4 Final Product Formulation
11.5 Marketing and Distribution
12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Trends
14 Requirements for Setting Up a Generic Drug Manufacturing Plant
14.1 Manufacturing Process
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Raw Material Pictures
14.4 Land and Construction Requirements
14.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
14.6 Machinery Pictures
14.7 Plant Layout
14.8 Packaging Requirements
14.9 Utility Requirements
14.10 Manpower Requirements
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Novartis
15.3.2 Pfizer
15.3.3 Teva
15.3.4 Celltrion
15.3.5 Merck Sharp & Dohme
15.3.6 Samsung Bioepis
15.3.7 Eli Lilly
15.3.8 Accord Healthcare Ltd.
15.3.9 Amgen
15.3.10 Boehringer Ingelheim
15.3.11 Hexal Ag
15.3.12 Apotex
15.3.13 Stada Arzneimittel Ag
15.3.14 Ratiopharm
15.3.15 Mylan
