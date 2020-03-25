Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2026

Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Viewpoint

In this Bioreactors and Fermenters market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

companies profiled in the bioreactors and fermenters market include Applikon Biotechnology B.V., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., PIERRE GUERIN TECHNOLOGIES, Sartorius AG, SOLARIS BIOTECHNOLOGY srl, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and ZETA Holding GmbH. Acquisitions was the primary strategy adopted by the major market players to enter into the bioreactors and fermenters market. For instance, GE Healthcare acquired Xcellerex, Inc. in 2012, to establish its footprints in single-use bioreactors market.

The Bioreactors and Fermenters Market has been segmented as follows:

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2016-2024 Single-use Bioreactors Multiple-use Bioreactors



Bioreactors and Fermenters Market, by Process, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2016-2024 Fed batch Continuous Batch



Bioreactors and Fermenters Market, by End User, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2016-2024 Biopharmaceutical companies CROs Academic & Research Institutes



Bioreactors and Fermenters Market, by Geography, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2016-2024 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa U.A.E. South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



