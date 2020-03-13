Bioplastic Packaging Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2020 – 2026 | Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks

“

Growth forecast on “ Bioplastic Packaging Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Food & Beverages, Kitchen Utensils, Electronics Industries, Other Industry), by Type ( Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), Bio-PET, Bio-PP, PHA), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Bioplastic Packaging Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Bioplastic Packaging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Bioplastic Packaging Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Bioplastic Packaging market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Bioplastic Packaging market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Novamont, Metabolix, Reverdia, Solvay, Bioamber, Corbion .

This report researches the worldwide Bioplastic Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bioplastic Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bioplastics are plastics in which all carbon is derived from renewable feedstocks. They may or may not be biodegradable. Biobased plastics contain both renewable and fossil-fuel-based carbon. The percentage of biobased ingredients and the conditions under which the biobased product may biodegrade, if at all, vary widely. Products on the market are made from a variety of natural feedstocks including corn, potatoes, rice, tapioca, palm fiber, wood cellulose, wheat fiber and bagasse. Products are available for a wide range of applications such as cups, bottles, cutlery, plates, bags, bedding, furnishings, carpets, film, textiles and packaging materials.

Bioplastic packaging materials are derived from bio-based resins such as poly lactic acid (PLA), bio-PET, bio-PP, PHA. Aforementioned resins provide properties such as tensile strength and enhanced impact resistance which increase their application in food & beverages, kitchen utensils and electronics industries over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for bioplastic packaging over the forecast period on account of stringent regulations against consumption of non-recyclable plastics along with gaining popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing industry. Supportive government policies in Europe that includes Europe 2020 strategy which supports bio-economy encourage public authorities to give preference towards procurement of bio based products and allowing member states to reduce taxes for bio based products.

Global Bioplastic Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioplastic Packaging.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Bioplastic Packaging market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Bioplastic Packaging pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Arkema, Dupont, NatureWorks, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Novamont, Metabolix, Reverdia, Solvay, Bioamber, Corbion

Segment by Types:

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), Bio-PET, Bio-PP, PHA

Segment by Applications:

Food & Beverages, Kitchen Utensils, Electronics Industries, Other Industry

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Bioplastic Packaging markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Bioplastic Packaging market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Bioplastic Packaging market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Bioplastic Packaging market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Bioplastic Packaging market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Bioplastic Packaging market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

”